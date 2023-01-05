WINCHESTER — Meridian took control early and went on to defeat James Wood 47-40 in girls' basketball action on Thursday.

The Mustangs led 16-10 after one quarter, 29-17 at the half and 41-24 after three quarters against the Colonels (4-6).

James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 17 points, 5 rebounds; Josie Russell 8 points, 7 rebounds; Nayah Edwards 8 rebounds.

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

