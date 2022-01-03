Two basketball games were moved from James Wood High School to Frederick County Middle School last Thursday, and several sports events scheduled to take place this week at James Wood have been moved to different school locations as a result of the work associated with the planned additions and renovations at James Wood.
James Wood principal Sam Gross issued a letter last Thursday to the school’s students, parents and staff that was shared on Monday by Steve Edwards, the Frederick County Public Schools director of policy and communications. Gross stated in the letter that “architects and engineers have discovered a design deficiency in one of the exterior walls of our main gym that makes it susceptible to significant damage from high winds. Out of an abundance of caution, the main gym has been closed for occupancy until further notice.”
Gross goes on to say in the letter that repair work will take place as soon as possible, but there is no timeline for when the work will begin or be completed.
On Dec. 7, the Frederick County School Board designated a maximum amount of $64,346,221 to go toward renovations at James Wood.
Thursday’s James Wood Christmas Tournament championship game for girls’ basketball and the James Wood-Harrisonburg boys’ basketball game were moved to Frederick County Middle due to this issue.
This week, James Wood will play Kettle Run on Tuesday in girls’ basketball at Frederick County Middle, with the JV game at 6 p.m. and the varsity game at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, the boys’ basketball games will now take place at Handley (JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.). The girls’ basketball games against Handley will be held at Frederick County Middle (JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.).
James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner stated in an email on Monday that schedule changes for future weeks will be made available as soon as details are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.