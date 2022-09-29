NOKESVILLE — James Wood swept an opponent in three sets for the 10th time this season, defeating Kettle Run 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 in a Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball match on Thursday.

The Colonels are 12-0 (7-0 district).

James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 8 kills; Ella Kelchner 7 solo blocks, 6 kills; Hannah McCullough 18 assists; Carsyn Vincent 17 digs.

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

