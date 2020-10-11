WINCHESTER — James Wood junior Lauren Beatty won the second Shenandoah Valley Cross County League female race on Friday at Kernstown Battlefield, recording a time of 18 minutes and 11.6 seconds over the course that measures 4,934 meters.
Beatty finished seven seconds ahead of Kerri Toney, 25, of Richmond (18:18.9), who won the first race in the series. Beatty finished 44th overall and Toney took 45th out of 191 total runners.
Other top local females were former Shenandoah University runners Emily Miller (third, 18:41.5) and Sarah Mann (fourth, 19:08.1), James Wood graduate and George Washington University runner Kenzie Konyar (sixth, 19:14.5) and James Wood junior Isabella Newman (seventh, 19:14.6).
Toney’s husband Harrison, 27, won his second straight race, recording a time of 15:05 to win by 43 seconds over Hayden Hunt.
James Wood junior Nathaniel Woshner was the top local male for the second straight race. He took eighth in 16:12.7. Other top locals included Shenandoah University’s Tyler McCarthy (11th, 16:20.1) and James Wood’s Chris White (16:48.2), Jimmy Burdock (17:31) and Ethan Bowman (17:40.4).
The next race will be a 3K on Oct. 23.
