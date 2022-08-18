WINCHESTER — Sam Thome shot an even-par 36 to win by two strokes and lead Handley to a 157-193 Class 4 Northwestern District golf win over Millbrook on Thursday at the Winchester Country Club.
Other Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons 38, Dash Fitzsimmons 41, Jackson Bouder and Ashley Truban 42 each.
Millbrook scorers: Rich Pell 39, Logan Limoges 47, Travis Hambrick 50, Anthony Gelormine 57.
