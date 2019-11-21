Former Handley standout goalkeeper Amanda Kesler has recorded 13 shutouts for the William Smith College women's soccer team, which is ranked second in the nation in NCAA Division III.
A sophomore, Kesler recorded three saves in Sunday's 2-0 win over Mary Washington in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kesler's 13 shutouts are tied for third nationally. She has 33 saves and an .892 save percentage (12th in the nation) while starting all 20 games for the 18-1-1 Herons, who have won 14 straight games. Kesler ranks third in the nation in goals against average (.206).
William Smith — which is located in Geneva, N.Y. — went a perfect 11-0 in Liberty League play this year, posting a 9-0 regular season record prior to capturing both of its conference tournament games.
The Herons will host No. 18 Stevens Institute of Technology (17-3-1) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round.
Kesler helped played in 10 games and started six as a freshman for William Smith when it advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals.
