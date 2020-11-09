ROSEMONT, Ill. — Penn State University ice hockey senior captain Alex Limoges, a Winchester resident, landed on the Preseason All-Big Ten first team as announced by the league office on Monday morning.
An All-B1G honorable mention last season, Limoges ranked sixth in the conference with 32 points on 11 goals and 21 assists in 30 games while his 1.07 points per game was good for second in the conference and 26th nationally. In Big Ten only games he led the conference with 1.05 points per game in 22 games and tied for second with 23 points on nine goals and 14 assists.
Limoges became the eighth Nittany Lion in program history to reach the 100-point mark for his career in 2019-20 and enters his senior season leading all returning Big Ten players with his 103 career points, good for fifth nationally. That mark is also good for seventh on the Penn State all-time points list. He sits 37 points behind Nate Sucese (class of 2020) for the program lead.
Limoges’ 41 career goals are the second-most among active players in the Big Ten entering the season and rank fifth nationally. He is tied for eighth all-time in goals at Penn State.
The Nittany Lions open the 2020-21 season on the road with a two-game series against Minnesota beginning Nov. 19.
