WINCHESTER — The fourth-seeded Millbrook girls' soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 1-0 loss to No. 5 Fauquier in the first round of the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament.
The Falcons (12-11 shot advantage) scored with about nine minutes left. Skylar Decker made seven saves for the Pioneers (5-10-2), who had a 6-3 corner kick edge.
Fauquier will travel to No. 1 James Wood (15-1) at 6 p.m. for Friday's semifinals.
