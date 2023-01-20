WINCHESTER — Millbrook completed a season sweep of Handley with a 76-42 victory in a Class 4 Northwestern District girls' basketball game on Friday at the Pioneers' Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (15-3, 8-0 district) led only 12-11 after one quarter but extended their advantage to 31-21 at halftime and 51-31 after three quarters against the Judges (7-11, 3-5).
Leaders: Millbrook: Hannah Stephanites 18 points; Jaliah Jackson 17 points; Kaylene Todd 16 points; Hailey Williams 10 points; Jane Moreland 8 points. Handley: Laura Hogan 18 points; Olivia Jett 8 points; Cameron Hobson 7 points.
