STEPHENS CITY — The Millbrook volleyball team swept Sherando for the second time in two meetings on Friday, winning the latest matchup by the scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-15.
The Pioneers are 3-0 and the Warriors are 0-2.
Millbrook leaders: Skylar Johnson 11 kills, 14 digs; Jessica Cleveland 13 digs, 4 aces; Madelyn White 4 kills, 5 digs; Autumn Stroop 27 assists.
Sherando did not report statistics.
