NEW MARKET — Trailing 4-3 with two outs and no one on, New Market scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on one hit, one walk, two errors and a wild pitch and went on to beat Winchester 5-4 in Valley Baseball League action on Friday.
The Royals (8-10) scored two runs in the top of the fourth for a 4-3 lead against the Rebels (9-8).
Winchester was led by Chayce Bryant (2-for-5, two doubles, two RBIs), Will Long (2-for-5, RBI), Chase Nixon (2-for-3, RBI, stolen base), Dean Bittner (two stolen bases), Shayne Ostwowsky (entered game in second, 4.1 innings, one run, which was earned, two hits, one walk, two strikeouts) and Brian Young (one inning, zero runs and hits, one walk and one strikeout).
