WINCHESTER — New Market moved past Winchester and into third place in the Valley Baseball League’s North Division by sweeping a doubleheader by the scores of 5-0 and 8-2 on Wednesday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Rebels (18-18) held the Royals to five total hits in the two games and moved one game in front of fourth-place Winchester (15-17).
In Game 1, Emmett Bice (3-1) pitched a two-hit, seven-inning shutout for New Market. He did now allow a walk and he struck out seven batters. Winchester’s only hits came from Will Long and Ihosvany Castaneda, who singled and stole second base in the third inning.
New Market scored four runs, all earned, in the second inning off Kenneth Quijano (2-1, four innings, four runs, four hits, three walks, two strikeouts). The Rebels had six total hits.
In Game 2, New Market jumped on Royals starter Jordan Wimpelburg (1-1) by scoring five runs in the first inning. The Rebels added an unearned run in the second inning and knocked out Wimpelburg (1.2 innings, six runs, five earned, seven hits, no walks, three strikeouts).
Up 6-2, the Rebels added two runs in the sixth inning. New Market had 11 hits.
Winchester was led at the plate by Castaneda, who hit a solo home run in the second inning; Nate Furman (1 for 2 with a run and two walks), and Austin Bulman (1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI double in the fifth inning).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.