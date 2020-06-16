Mike Onda resigned as James Wood's head track & field coach last month and has left Frederick County Public Schools to take a teaching job in another school division.
Onda — who was a business teacher at James Wood — announced his resignation and change of employment in an email. Onda said he would not comment further on his new career path.
Onda had only been James Wood's head track coach since 2018, but he had been a track assistant since 2000. The Colonel girls' were the co-champions at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet in 2018 and placed sixth in Class 4. In 2019, the boys were second in the district and fourth in Region 4C, while the girls were fourth in the district and sixth in Region 4C.
In January, Onda stepped down as head cross country coach at James Wood after 16 years at the helm. The boys won their second straight district championship and advanced to the state meet for the first time since 2003, the year before Onda took over. The girls advanced to the state meet for the first time since 1986 and placed fourth.
