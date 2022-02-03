SHENANDOAH — Page County outscored Clarke County 16-10 in the third quarter to snap a 33-33 halftime tie and went on for a 72-63 Bull Run District victory.
The Eagles dropped to 6-9 overall, 4-8 district.
Clarke County leaders: Cordell Broy 14 points; Dain Booker and Trent Holmes with 11 points each; Will Booker and Matthew Sipe with 9 points each.
