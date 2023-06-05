Clarke County graduate Abby Peace and James Wood graduate Jenna Burkhamer of the WVU Potomac State College softball team each recently received National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-Region 20 honors.
The pitchers helped the Catamounts of Keyser, W.Va., post a 43-5 record and advance to the NJCAA DII College World Series. Potomac State lost 6-5 to Jones College and 2-1 to Jackson College in its two World Series games.
A freshman, Peace received First Team honors. In 29 appearances and 152.2 innings, she posted a 22-2 record (tied for eighth in the NJCAA in wins), two saves, 22 complete games, 270 strikeouts (third in the NJCAA; 12.38 per seven innings) and a 1.33 ERA (fifth in the NJCAA). At the plate, Peace had 18 home runs, 60 RBIs, a .340 batting average and a .745 slugging percentage.
A sophomore, Burkhamer was an Honorable Mention selection. In 20 appearances and 90 innings, Burkhamer went 15-2 with one save, struck out 53 batters and posted a 2.10 ERA. Burkhamer also drove in 19 runs and finished with a .319 AVG (36 for 113) and a .389 slugging percentage.
