WINCHESTER — Rich Pell shot a nine-hole score of 40 to lead the Millbrook golf team to 181-194 win over Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Thursday at the Winchester Country Club.
Other Millbrook scorers: Logan Limoges 43, Tyler Learn, Trenton Conley 49 each.
Sherando scorers: Jackson Hepner 46, Charlie Lease 48, Landon Rust, Sam Brooks 50 each.
