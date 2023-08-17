WINCHESTER — Rich Pell shot a nine-hole score of 40 to lead the Millbrook golf team to 181-194 win over Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Thursday at the Winchester Country Club.

Other Millbrook scorers: Logan Limoges 43, Tyler Learn, Trenton Conley 49 each.

Sherando scorers: Jackson Hepner 46, Charlie Lease 48, Landon Rust, Sam Brooks 50 each. 

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.