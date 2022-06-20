CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Winchester Post 21 Renegades American Legion baseball team split two games on both Saturday and Sunday in the 10-team Western Maryland Mountain Classic at the Hot Stove Complex.
On Saturday, Post 21 (2-3) opened with a 12-3 loss to Berkeley Post 14 (W.Va.). Winchester led 3-2 after scoring two runs in the top of the third inning, but Berkeley scored six runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to win in six innings. For the Renegades, Jonah Cochran went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, and an RBI, Andrew Plunkett went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Charlie Allen pitched a hitless, shutout inning with one walk.
In the second game, Winchester beat Calvert 9-6. Post 21 led 4-0 after three innings, 5-0 after five, and 7-4 after six innings in the seven-inning game. Cochran went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Winchester was also led by Kaplan Ambrose (2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs), Malachi Sloane (2-for-4 with two RBIs), Sebastian Tringali (2-for-3 with two runs), Terrell Roberts (2-for-4 with an RBI) and Matthew Sipe, who drew two walks at the plate and pitched 6.2 innings on the mound, allowing six runs (four earned), seven hits and three walks and striking out seven. Josh Stickles recorded the save by getting a strikeout for the final out.
On Sunday, Post 21 was eliminated from possible advancement to the tournament semifinals with a 7-3 loss to Garrett County in a seven-inning game. The Renegades led 1-0 after the second inning but Garrett responded with two runs in the third inning, two in the fifth and three in the sixth for a 7-1 lead. Winchester was led by Michael Jackson (3-for-3 with three stolen bases), Sloane (2-for-4, two RBIs), Ambrose (three walks), Sipe and Tringali (two stolen bases) and Allen, who walked one batter in a hitless, shutout inning.
In consolation action, Winchester beat Somerset 7-2 in a five-inning game. The Renegades led 4-0 after two innings, then added three runs after Somerset cut its deficit to 4-2 in the third. Four Renegades pitchers combined on a three-hitter, with Cochran (one hit, two walks, one strikeout), Sloane (zero hits, one walk, two strikeouts) and Jacob Harty (one hit, no walks, three strikeouts) each throwing one shutout inning. Winchester was also led by Ambrose (2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs), Stickles (2-for-2 with a run), Cochran (1-for-1, triple, RBI), Jackson (1-for-1, double, run), and Allen and Tyler Strosnider, who each went 1-for-2 with a run and RBI.
St. Mary’s beat Garrett County 13-5 in the championship game on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.