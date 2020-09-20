WINCHESTER — Defending Limited Late Model track champion Derick Quade drove to his first win of the season Saturday night at Winchester Speedway.
Brad Omps darted to the race lead to start the 30-lap main race. Omps led until lap 12 when Quade took over. Quade controlled the final 18 circuits to earn $1,200. Wesley Bonebrake rallied late to finish second with Omps, Michael Alderman and Robbie Emory completing the top five.
Kyle Hardy drove to his second win of the season in the 30-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main race. Hardy drew the pole and led the entire way steering the Rocket No. 14C owned by Chuck and Rosie Bowie. Hardy won f $1,500. Allen Brannon took second with Tanner Kerr, Devin Brannon and Justin Williams rounding out the top five.
Chris Arnold took his second consecutive Winchester feature win in the 25-lap E-Mod contest. Arnold came from the 12th starting spot to overtake Dave Defibaugh on the 15th lap and paced the final 10 laps to earn $1,200. Jimmy Jesmer took third with Tyler Bare and Cody Williams taking fourth and fifth, respectively.
Craig Parrill scored the win in the 20-lap Pure Stock feature. Parrill wrestled the lead from Jerry Jenkins Jr. on the eighth lap and held off a fast-closing Chris Sumption to take the win. Ricky Feltner, Kory Sites and Mike Grady Jr. made up the rest of the top five.
