WINCHESTER — Jacob Stewart drove in three runs and Tim Hughes allowed two runs in four innings as the Winchester Renegades 19U travel baseball team defeated Hampshire (W.Va.) for the second time in three meetings on Tuesday at Bridgeforth Field in a game that was shortened to four innings because of inclement weather.
Winchester (5-4-1) scored three runs in the first inning to take the lead for good. Stewart (2 for 2) drove in the first two runs with a single.
The Renegades were also led at the plate by Eamon Juday (1 for 1 with a triple, a walk and two runs) and Danny Lyman and Lucas Whitacre (1 for 2 with one run each). Hughes allowed two earned runs and six hits.
Winchester is next in action at 6 p.m. tonight when it travels to Stephens City to take on the Blue Ridge Generals 18U team at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church.
