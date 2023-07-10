STAUNTON — The Winchester Royals held on to beat the Staunton Braves 10-9 in Valley Baseball League action on Monday.
Winchester (17-12) trailed 3-1 after three innings but scored three runs in the fourth inning for a 4-3 lead. Staunton (10-17) tied the game with a run in the fourth to make it 4-4.
The Royals took control with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh for a 10-4 lead. The Braves scored five runs in the eighth inning to make it 10-9, but Reid Bowyer (1.1 innings, zero runs, one hit, one walk, two strikeouts) earned the save by retiring the last three batters after allowing a leadoff walk in the ninth.
Bailey Matela started for the Royals and pitched five innings, allowing four runs (two earned), five hits and two walks and striking out three batters. Jacob Bell pitched a perfect sixth inning and struck out two batters.
Winchester was led offensively by Danny Baez (2 for 4 with three RBIs and two walks), Jack Hay (2 for 6 with a two-run home run in the seventh inning and three RBIs), Jayson Gonzalez (2 for 3 with two RBIs and three walks in his Royals' debut), Haden Madagan (2 for 6 with two stolen bases), Dominic Joseph (1 for 3 with two runs and two walks) and Chandler Ballenger and Nickolas Gnardellis (1 for 3 with two runs and two walks each).
In addition, the VBL decided to make the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with Charlottesville official instead of suspending it, so the Royals finished with a 4-2 loss in five innings as a result of the TomSox scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Winchester was led by Jancarlos Colon (2 for 3 with an RBI), Baez (1 for 2 with an RBI), Gnardellis (1 for 2 with a double and run) and Parker Farrington (four innings, one run that was earned, two hits, one walk and three strikeouts).
