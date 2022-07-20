PURCELLVILLE — In a battle between two teams fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Valley Baseball League's North Division, Purcellville defeated Winchester 7-6 on Wednesday night.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play a doubleheader, but it was changed to one game.
Fifth-place Winchester (13-22) took a 6-1 lead over Purcellville (15-21) with five runs in the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by Leighton Banjoff's grand slam. But the Cannons rallied with three runs in the fourth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth to complete the scoring.
In the eighth, Clarke County grad Luke Lyman entered the game for Winchester and loaded the bases on an error, hit batter, and a walk. Riley Huge relieved him and walked the next batter to force in a run and make it 6-6. Huge struck out the next two batters before walking in another run to give Purcellville a 7-6 lead.
Winchester was led by Banjoff (2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs), Brody Neveker (1-for-3, run, walk), Dean Bittner (1-for-3, walk), Junior Maldonado (RBI, walk, run) and Danny Thompson, who entered the game in the fifth and pitched three innings. He allowed one run (earned), four hits, two walks and struck out two batters.
The Royals are back in action at 5 p.m. on Thursday with a home game against Strasburg.
