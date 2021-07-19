Winchester Royals second baseman Nate Furman was named the Valley Baseball League’s Signs USA Hitter of the Week for games played July 12-18.
In six games, the leadoff hitter Furman went 7-17 (.412). He scored seven runs, stole six bases, walked seven times, had two RBIs and had a double and home run.
A UNC Charlotte rising sophomore, heading into Monday night Furman leads the VBL in batting average (.434, 36 for 83), slugging percentage (.584) and ranks fourth in slugging percentage (.651). He has 33 runs, seven doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 27 walks and 13 strikeouts.
