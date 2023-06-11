WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals outlasted the Woodstock River Bandits 15-14 in a Valley Baseball League game on Sunday.
The Royals (4-5) led 8-3 after two innings and 14-7 after seven innings. Woodstock (5-4) scored five runs in the eighth inning to make it 14-12 and Winchester added a run in the bottom of the frame to make it 15-12.
The River Bandits came back with two runs in the top of the ninth inning to cut its deficit to 15-14. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Roberto Velasquez — who entered the game in the ninth inning after the first two batters reached against Reid Bowyer — recorded his second strikeout of the inning to end the game and pick up the save.
Winchester was led by Joseph Despard (three-run home run in the second inning, two runs); Charles Dean (3 for 5 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases); David Stokely (3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs); Ryan Flores (2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a walk); Joshua Hogue (2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs); Dabby Baez (2 for 5); Chandler Ballenger (three runs, double and one walk); Tyler Cox (two runs, two walks, one hit) and Cade Hamilton (a shutout, hitless inning in the seventh).
Information on Saturday's game can be found at https://www.winchesterstar.com/eedition/area-briefs-james-woods-rieg-named-co-player-of-year-in-region-4c-softball/article_327ecfb1-12eb-576c-b652-c584c931a67e.html
