WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals rallied from a 4-1 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the second inning and four runs in the sixth and went on to defeat Strasburg 9-5 in Valley Baseball League action on Thursday.
Leighton Banjoff (2-for-4, three runs, three RBIs) drove in two runs with a double in the sixth inning, when Winchester (14-22) had four of its 11 hits. Strasburg is 21-18.
The Royals were also led offensively by Chayce Bryant (2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base), Brody Neveker (2-for-3 with a double and RBI), Corey Dowdell (1-for-2 with two RBIs), Blake Vineyard (2-for-4 with two runs) and Dean Bittner (two runs).
Brian Young earned the win, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing five runs (four earned), seven hits and two walks and striking out eight batters. Brett Zerbel picked up the save with 2.2 shutout innings in which he allowed two hits and no walks.
