WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals ended Tuesday night's Valley Baseball League game in seven innings by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the seventh in a 12-2 victory over Front Royal.
The Royals (8-9) — who snapped a three-game losing streak — recorded four hits, three walks, were hit by two pitches and took advantage of three errors in the seventh inning.
Winchester took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 4-2 advantage.
The Royals were led by Chayce Bryant (2-for-4 with a home run, double, two runs, two RBIs), Will Long (2-for-4 with two RBIs), Colton Ryals (2-for-5 with two RBIs), Jack Slater (1-for-3 with two RBIs), Dean Bittner (1-for-2, two runs, RBI), Leighton Banjoff (two runs), Sam Davies (4.1 innings, two earned runs, three hits, two walks, three strikeouts) and Tatum Watie (win, 2.2 innings, zero runs, one hit, zero walks, one strikeout).
