WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Strasburg by the mercy rule in an 11-1 contest on Monday night at Bridgeforth Field.
Winchester (18-18) — scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead after the Express (25-13) scored an unearned run in the top of the inning. The Royals had 11 hits.
In his first appearance since July 3, Kobe Head (1-1) allowed only three hits and three walks and struck out two batters in six innings.
Nate Furman led the Royals’ attack, going 2 for 4 with two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base, one of six that Winchester had as a team.
The Royals were also led by Ihosvany Castaneda (2 for 4 with a double, triple, run, two RBIs and a stolen base), Austin Turner (2 for 3 with a run, RBI and stolen base), Dilan Espinal (1 for 2 with two runs, an RBI a double and a stolen base), Soterio Ramirez (1 for 3 with two runs and a stolen base); Cameran Brantley (two runs, two walks), Ramses Cordova (1 for 4 with an RBI and a triple) and Cristian De Guzman (1 for 2 with two walks, two stolen bases).
