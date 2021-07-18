WINCHESTER — Winchester won the second game 3-1 after losing the opener 8-1 on Sunday in a Valley Baseball League doubleheader at Bridgeforth Field.
In Game 2, Matthew Williams (1-2) and Riley Skeen (second save) combined to limit Woodstock (23-15) to four hits in a seven-inning contest. Williams pitched 5.2 innings and allowed one earned run, four hits and struck out eight batters while Skeen pitched a perfect 1.1 innings.
The Royals (17-18, seven hits) scored one run in the third inning on a solo home run by Nate Furman and got a two-run home run in the fifth inning from Soterio Ramirez (2 for 3), a former Purcellville player who played in his first games with the Royals on Sunday. Will Long went 2 for 3 for Winchester.
In Game 1, Woodstock broke open a 1-1 game with seven runs in the last three innings.
Woodstock scored one run in the fifth inning on a Jacoby Long RBI single. The River Bandits broke the game open with four runs in the sixth inning on two hits, three walks (two intentional), a stolen base and a wild pitch to make it 6-1.
River Bandits pitcher Jose Varela (4-0) went the distance, allowing one earned run, seven hits, two walks and striking out four batters.
Royal starter Joseph Chavana (2-2, 5.1 innings, four runs, three earned, one walk, four strikeouts) was lifted with one out, runners on first and second and the score 2-1 in the sixth inning. The River Bandits had nine total hits.
Seven players had one hit each for Winchester. Ramses Cordova and Dilan Espinal each had one, with Cordova driving in Espinal in the third with a sacrifice fly. Ramirez had a double.
