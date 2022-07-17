COVINGTON — Winchester won the first game 9-5 but lost the second 6-1 in a Valley Baseball League doubleheader with Covington on Saturday.
The Royals (13-21) won the first game in 10 innings. They scored five runs with the help of four hits and one error in the top of the 10th for a 9-4 lead against the Lumberjacks (15-20). The game was tied 3-3 after six innings, and each team scored a run in the eighth.
Winchester was led in Game 1 by Corey Dowdell (3-for-5 with a home run, three runs, three RBIs and a stolen base), Nathan Barraza (3-for-5 with three RBIs); Chayce Bryant (two runs); Will Marcy (two walks and a run); Jackson Lyons (4.1 innings, one run that was earned, three hits, one walk, three strikeouts); Daniel Barcena (two-thirds of an inning, no runs, no hits, one walk, one strikeout); and Riley Huge, who pitched the last two innings and allowed one run, which was unearned, four hits, one walk and struck out two batters.
In Game 2, the Royals were held to seven hits and trailed 3-0 before they scored their lone run in the fifth inning. Chase Nixon went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. Leighton Banjoff went 2-for-4, Ryan Flores had two walks and a stolen base, and Fenwick Trimble had a double and walk.
Covington used two pitchers, with Aaron Potter throwing the first five innings of the seven-inning game and allowing one run (earned) six hits and five walks while striking out three batters.
Sunday's All-Star game at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal was canceled due to inclement weather.
