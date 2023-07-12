WAYNESBORO — The Winchester Royals scored the first five runs of the game in the second inning and went on to defeat Waynesboro 8-3 in a Valley Baseball League game on Wednesday.
Winchester (19-12) added three runs in the seventh inning for an 8-2 lead against the Generals (10-22) and won its third straight game.
The Royals were led offensively by Jack Hay (2 for 5 with two runs, a walk and three RBIs), Chandler Ballenger (3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) and Camden Jackson (2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs).
Five Winchester pitchers combined to allow five hits and record 12 strikeouts. Adiel Melendez took over in the second inning and pitched 4.2 innings for the win, allowing all five hits, two runs (both earned) and four walks while striking out seven batters. Nick Mattfield pitched a perfect first, Domenic Rowlands pitched a perfect eighth, Chris Montone went 1.1 innings and allowed one walk and struck out three batters, and Mike Sosnowski pitched one inning and allowed one earned run, walked one batter and struck out one batter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.