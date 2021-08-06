WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University cross country and track & field coach Andy Marrocco announced the addition of Chelsea Whalen as an assistant coach on Friday.
Whalen, who starred collegiately at Florida State and later appeared for the Canadian National Team, will serve as the throws coach for the indoor and outdoor track & field programs as well as assisting with the cross country teams. She joins sprints/jumps coach Asia Hart on Marrocco's staff.
Whalen comes to SU after serving for two seasons as an assistant coach at Division II Colorado Mesa University. Prior to her experience at CMU, she was an assistant coach at Southern Arkansas and a graduate assistant at her alma mater.
While at Florida State, Nova Scotia, Canada native earned second team All-America honors and set the program's shot put record while competing in a pair of NCAA championships.
"I am very happy to have Chelsea join our staff," Marrocco said in a news release. "She was an outstanding competitor that has matured into an excellent teacher. She is going to be a great asset not only to our throwers, but all of the student-athletes in our cross country and track programs."
