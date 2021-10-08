WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's winter Meet the Coaches event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Shingleton Gymnasium.
Winter coaches Adam Walsh (Men's basketball), Melissa Smletzer-Kraft (women's basketball), Tim McGuire (wrestling) and Andy Marrocco (indoor track & field) will take part in question-and-answer sessions with athletic director Bridget Lyons concerning their upcoming seasons.
The event is free and open to all interested fans. Those wishing to attend should RSVP at www.suhornets.com/MeettheCoaches. For more information, email Jess Porter at jporter1@su.edu.
