Citing health and safety concerns due to COVID-19, the Shenandoah Valley Swim League has canceled the season that was scheduled for the summer.
"We felt it was prudent that as a swim league, we cancel the swim meets, and the championship meets for 2020,” said SVSL director Tag Grove in a news release.
The season would have culminated with the SVSL Championship Meet on July 25.
Grove said the SVSL Board voted to cancel the season because it felt it would be difficult to ensure the health and safety of all swimmers, parents and officials. It's the first time since the SVSL was formed in 1992 that it will not have a season.
Individual teams can still have swim clinics or hold individual team practices according to facility, local and state guidelines. but they would not be insured or sanctioned by the SVSL.
The SVSL consists of six teams — Clarke County, Clearbook, Sherando, Stonebrook, the Winchester Country Club and the Winchester Swim Team.
