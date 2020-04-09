Sherando offensive lineman Henry Rusch will continue his football career at Knox College after signing with the NCAA Division III school on March 28.
Rusch is a four-year member of the Sherando program and a two-year varsity member. Rusch was part of a Warrior offense that averaged 349.2 yards and 32.5 points per game last season.
Knox is located in Galesburg, Ill. The Prairie Fire went 3-6 overall and 0-4 in the South Division of the Midwest Conference last season.
Rusch is undecided on a major but is interested in engineering.
Agent: Tagovailoa will be ready for fallTua Tagovailoa’s agent says the quarterback is healthy and will be ready for training camp.
Tagovailoa held a virtual pro day with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on Thursday after the former Alabama star’s personal pro day was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Video of Tagovailoa’s workout will be sent to NFL teams.
Tagovailoa injured his hip on Nov. 15 and had season-ending surgery two days later. He is expected to be among the top five picks in the NFL draft later this month.
“His health is just fine,” agent Leigh Steinberg told The Associated Press. “There’s two doctors that have seen him, Dr. Lyle Cain [Alabama’s orthopedic surgeon], and Dr. Chip Routt, who performed the surgery. Both have said that he is healthy and he’ll be lively and ready to go for training camp and the likelihood of recurrence is very low.”
Doctors cleared Tagovailoa to run and begin football activities on March 9 and he has been training with Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.
ESPN, Disney force cancellation of UFC 249LOS ANGELES — UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped UFC President Dana White’s plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday on ESPN, the UFC’s broadcast partner in a reported $1.5 billion deal.
UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18, and White planned to follow it with weekly fight cards from Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on tribal land in California’s Central Valley.
White says he “got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN” on Thursday asking him to stop his efforts. The UFC moved to ESPN in 2019.
Yankees are most valuable MLB franchiseNEW YORK — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion, up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion.
The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys, listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking.
The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion, Forbes said Thursday, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion), San Francisco ($3.1 billion), the New York Mets ($2.4 billion), St. Louis ($2.2 billion) and Philadelphia ($2 billion).
Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. Also near the bottom were Kansas City ($1.025 billion), Tampa Bay ($1.05 billion), Cincinnati ($1.075 billion) and Oakland ($1.1 billion).
Forbes estimates the MLB average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion, the smallest annual appreciation since a 2% rise in 2010.
Chiefs bring back cornerback BreelandKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4.5 million, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press, helping to alleviate one of the Super Bowl champions’ biggest concerns ahead of the NFL draft.
Breeland started 15 of 16 games for the Chiefs last season, which he played on a one-year prove-it deal after an injury-shortened season in Green Bay. He also started all three playoff games and was instrumental in helping the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for their first championship in five decades.
The Chiefs lost three cornerbacks to free agency in Breeland, Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne. Fuller has since signed a $40 million, four-year deal with Washington, and many thought Breeland would command a similar long-term contract.
Louisville athletic department cuts salariesLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said head coaches and senior department staffers will take 10% salary cuts to offset anticipated revenue shortfalls because of event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tyra said during a conference call on Thursday that his department expects to save about $15 million with the cuts. Approximately $10 million of that estimate savings comes from salary reductions for men’s basketball coach Chris Mack, football coach Scott Satterfield, women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and baseball coach Dan McDonnell.
The AD also said he will forego his $150,000 bonus the next two years and other compensation. Tyra added that some coaches voluntarily cut their salaries.
Staley says her team is nation’s bestCOLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley believes her top-ranked Gamecocks are the women’s basketball national champions, even without an NCAA Tournament trophy to put in their display case due to the pandemic-shortened season.
“Why not?” she asked Thursday. “A national championship trophy was made. It’s sitting somewhere.”
The NCAA decided against officially crowning champions after its signature tournaments were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic that has sent much of the world into lock down. Staley spoke from her home where she’s spent the past month managing her program and ensuring her players don’t linger too much on what they missed.
Still, Staley said there’s plenty of evidence to back up her belief the Gamecocks should be recognized as the best this season. They finished 32-1, winning 26 straight games since their lone loss to then-17th-ranked Indiana in November.
South Carolina finished 16-0 to win the Southeastern Conference regular season, then followed it up by rolling to the tournament title winning the three games last month by an average margin of victory of 24 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.