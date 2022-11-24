Sherando graduate and University of Richmond redshirt senior cornerback Aaron Banks was selected to the All-Colonial Athletic Association Football Second Team on Tuesday.

During the regular season, Banks ranked second in passes defended with five pass breakups and four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown against Saint Francis.

Banks has 42 tackles (24 solo) and has led Richmond to the No. 2 scoring defense in the CAA, allowing 20.3 points per game, and No. 2 total defense (330.5 yards per game).

The Spiders (8-3, 6-2 CAA) will host Davidson at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.   

 

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.