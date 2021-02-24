Sherando High School senior football player Derek Metcalf recently announced his commitment to play linebacker for NCAA Division III Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa.
In 2019, the Titans went 8-3 overall, 6-3 in the Presidents Athletic Conference and played in Eastern College Athletic Conference Bowl, which they won 35-24 over Morrisville State. Westminster will open its 2021 five-game spring season on March 19.
As a junior, Metcalf made one tackle and also had eight carries for 51 yards as a running back. He was part of a team that went 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern, falling in the Region 4C quarterfinals to Tuscarora.
Metcalf will major in business finance.
The Warriors will open their four-game 2021 spring season on April 1 at home against Millbrook.
