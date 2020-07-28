ELKTON — The New Market Shockers scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull away for a 13-7 win over the Elkton Blue Sox in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Monday.
The six runs gave New Market (12-6) a 13-5 lead. Ethan Laird (2 for 6 with two runs) drove in two of the runs with a single. The game was tied at 5 before the Shockers (14 hits) scored two runs in the sixth against Elkton (6-13).
At the plate, New Market was also led by Grant Thompson (2 for 4 with two runs, four RBIs, two walks and a three-run home run in the third. Henry Delavergne went 2 for 5 with a run, RBI and three stolen bases, Matt House went 1 for 2 with a run, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base, Pearce Bucher went 2 for 6 with two runs, Haden Madagan went 2 for 5 with a run, double and RBI and Luke Estep went 2 for 3 with two runs, an RBI, a double and a stolen base.
Joel Smith earned the win, pitching five innings and allowing five runs (all eanred), five hits, four walks and striking out three batters.
New Market — which played Clover Hill on Tuesday — takes on Montezuma on the road at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the regular-season finale. The Shockers entered Tuesday's action in second place in the eight-team RCBL, two games behind Broadway (15-5).
