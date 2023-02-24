BERRYVILLE — The top-seeded Clarke County boys' basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 44-38 loss in the Region 2B semifinals on Thursday night.

The Eagles (17-9) led 13-11 after one quarter and trailed 23-22 at halftime and 35-30 after three quarters against the Rams (19-7). Clarke County was within 41-38 with one minute left. 

Leaders: Clarke County: Will Booker 15 points; Tyler Sansom 11 points. Strasburg: Griffin Carter 15 points, 6 rebounds; Takhi Coates 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Walker Conrad 9 points, 11 rebounds; Ryan Roller 4 points, 4 steals, 3 assists. 

For a full story, check back later Friday at www.winchesterstar.com, or in Monday's edition. 

— Contact Robert Niedzwiecki at rniedzwiecki@winchesterstar.com

Follow on Twitter @WinStarSports1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.