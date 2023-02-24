BERRYVILLE — The top-seeded Clarke County boys' basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 44-38 loss in the Region 2B semifinals on Thursday night.
The Eagles (17-9) led 13-11 after one quarter and trailed 23-22 at halftime and 35-30 after three quarters against the Rams (19-7). Clarke County was within 41-38 with one minute left.
Leaders: Clarke County: Will Booker 15 points; Tyler Sansom 11 points. Strasburg: Griffin Carter 15 points, 6 rebounds; Takhi Coates 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Walker Conrad 9 points, 11 rebounds; Ryan Roller 4 points, 4 steals, 3 assists.
For a full story, check back later Friday at www.winchesterstar.com, or in Monday's edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.