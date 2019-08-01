WINCHESTER — An exhibition game against Division I James Madison University highlights the 2019-20 Shenandoah University’s men’s basketball schedule released Thursday by head coach Adam Walsh.
Shenandoah makes the short trip down I-81 on Wednesday, Nov. 13 for a 5 p.m. contest in the JMU Convocation Center.
The Hornets will play JMU for the first time since 1970 and for the third time in school history. The Dukes beat SU 77-55 in Harrisonburg on March 1, 1970. The two teams had met two months prior with JMU winning 80-75 in the then-brand-new Shingleton Gymnasium.
The JMU game caps an opening stretch of three straight road games to start the 2019-20 season. Walsh’s club opens at Mary Washington on Friday, Nov. 8 before taking on Christopher Newport in Newport News on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The home opener is Tuesday, Nov. 26 versus Juniata with opening tip in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center scheduled for 7 p.m.
Three more home games follow with SU opening ODAC play versus Emory & Henry on Nov. 30 and hosting non-league games versus Gallaudet and Marymount on Dec. 1 and 4, respectively.
A road ODAC game, at Hampden-Sydney on Dec. 7, wraps up the first semester schedule.
After a two-week break for final exams, the Hornets travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a two-game tournament (Dec. 19 and 20) and then host Methodist University, Penn State–Altoona and Southern Virginia in the Shenandoah Shootout on Dec. 27 and 28. The opponents for the Puerto Rico Tournament are still tentative at this time.
The Hornets play 14 ODAC games in the new year, starting with a home game versus Randolph on Jan. 4. Eastern Mennonite (Jan. 8), Virginia Wesleyan (Jan. 15), Bridgewater (Jan. 22), Hampden-Sydney (Feb. 1), Washington & Lee (Feb. 5) and Lynchburg (Feb. 15, Senior Day) all visit the Wilkins Center in 2020.
Road ODAC contests include trips to Roanoke (Jan. 11), W&L (Jan. 18), Guilford (Jan. 25), Randolph-Macon (Jan. 29), Ferrum (Feb. 8), Virginia Wesleyan (Feb. 19) and Emory & Henry (Feb. 22).
