WINCHESTER — With the Shenandoah University baseball team one loss from elimination, the Hornets won twice on Saturday to advance to the championship round of the NCAA Division III Tournament Winchester Regional at Bridgeforth Stadium.
SU (40-8) defeated Immaculata 11-7 in its first game on Saturday, then avenged Friday's 22-9 loss to The College of New Jersey with an 8-1 win in its second game to reach 40 wins for the second time in program history and the first time since winning 41 games in 2017.
The Hornets — ranked third in the latest D3baseball.com poll — will now need to beat No. 10 Christopher Newport University (33-9) twice on Sunday to advance to the super regionals. They'll play at 1 p.m. If SU wins, the second game will take place 45 minutes after the completion of the first game. The Captains beat TCNJ (24-24) in the middle game on Saturday.
With the score tied at 1-1 against TCNJ, SU — serving as the visiting team — scored five runs in the sixth inning on five hits, a walk and two hit batsmen. Eleven men came to the plate.
Ryan Clawson (2 for 4, two doubles, walk, three runs) had an RBI double and Kooper Anderson (2 for 5), Frankie Ritter and Colby Martin (3 for 5) delivered run-scoring singles. Pearce Bucher, who led off the inning with a single to left center, drove in the final run by drawing a bases-loaded walk.
In the ninth, Kyle Lisa (2 for 4, three RBIs) hit a two-run home run to left field. His fourth homer of the year traveled 350 feet and had an exit velocity of 93 mph.
Michael Prosperi (2-0) pitched the first five innings and allowed one run, scattering seven hits and two walks. Parker Farrington pitched the final four innings to earn his third save of the season. He struck out six and retired eight of the final 10 hitters he faced.
Against Immaculata, (29-20), SU jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Mighty Macs roared back with a seven-run eighth.
Leading 10-6 with runners on the corners and one out, Lisa took the mound and struck out the first hitter he faced. After Immaculata scored a run on a double steal, Lisa had another strikeout to end the frame. In the ninth, he worked around a two-on, one-out jam with a 1-6-3 double play. SU turned five double plays in the game.
Serving as the visiting team, the Hornets scored one run in the second inning, four in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the eighth.
Hornets starter Jacob Faivre (7-1) only allowed four hits while shutting out Immaculata through seven innings. He left in the eighth with the score 10-1, no outs and the bases loaded and finished with a line of four earned runs, seven hits, four walks and eight strikeouts.
Eight of the nine hitters in the SU lineup hit safely with Martin (two RBIs), Clawson (three RBIs, double, triple) and Ritter (three runs) all getting three hits each. A Sherando graduate, Ritter's double to left in the sixth was the 275th of his career, breaking the SU all-time record previously held by James Wood graduate Greg Van Sickler (class of 2011).
SU was also led by Gavin Horning (2 for 6, RBI, two stolen bases), Bucher (2 for 5, RBI), Brody Pickette (2 for 4, home run, double, walk, two RBIs) and Anderson (two runs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.