MINNEAPOLIS — The Shenandoah University baseball team dropped two spots to No. 13 in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA week four national poll released Tuesday.
The 10-2 Hornets, who dropped a 9-7 non-league decision to No. 9 Salisbury last week in their only action of the week, have 306 points.
Cal Lutheran leads the poll with 613 points and 17 first place votes with ODAC member Randolph-Macon, Babson, Trinity (Texas) and Chapman rounding out the top five.
