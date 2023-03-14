MINNEAPOLIS — The Shenandoah University baseball team has risen three spots to No. 6 in the Week 3 of the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll released Tuesday.
The Hornets (12-2) are fresh off a 2-1, 10-inning win over No. 2 Salisbury on Monday. SU received 453 points in the poll.
No. 1 Birmingham-Southern had 616 points and 17 first-place votes. Salisbury (569 points) had six first-place votes and remained second. Lynchburg (12th) and Randolph-Macon (14th) were other ODAC teams ranked in the poll.
