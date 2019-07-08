WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University director of intercollegiate athletics Bridget Lyons announced Monday the addition of Courtney Moyer as the Hornets new head softball coach.
Moyer, a former Muskingum standout, comes to Shenandoah after two seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater. In those two seasons, in which she served as the lead assistant coach and pitching coach, Moyer helped the Muskies to a record of 57-23, including 25-11 in Ohio Athletic Conference play.
"Courtney impressed us from the start," Lyons said. "The entire search committee identified her as a candidate we needed to learn more about and her campus visit confirmed that she is the perfect fit to take over our softball program."
Prior to her experience at Muskingum, Moyer spent two years as an assistant coach at Bethany College in West Virginia. Bethany went 38-42 in those two seasons while advancing to the President's Athletic Conference Tournament two times. The Bison ranked second in the PAC in ERA and third in fielding percentage in 2017.
Following her 2014 graduation from Muskingum, Moyer served one season as a volunteer assistant coach at Denison University in Granville, Ohio. The Big Red went 22-19 in 2015 and advanced to the North Coast Athletic Conference championship game. Denison was third in the league in team batting average (.314) and had 64 doubles among its 84 extra-base hits.
"I want to thank Dr. Lyons and the search committee for providing me with this opportunity," Moyer said. "Everybody was very welcoming to me on my visit to campus and I came away understanding that Shenandoah is a special place.
"The softball program has experienced success in the past and I can't wait to build the program back to that level."
Moyer was a four-year letterwinner for the Fighting Muskies and helped the 2014 squad to an OAC championship before advancing to the NCAA Regional championship game. During her career she had a .313 batting average, 65 RBIs, 20 doubles and 12 home runs and was a two-time First Team Academic All-OAC honoree.
Moyer graduated Magna Cum Laude from Muskingum in 2014 with a B.A. in business and earned her master's degree from Bethany in 2017. She is the third full-time softball coach in program history and is scheduled to begin her full-time duties on Aug. 5.
