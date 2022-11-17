BUENA VISTA — Southern Virginia University hit a free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime Thursday night to earn an 81-80 non-conference men's basketball victory over Shenandoah University.
Trailing 80-76 with time winding down in overtime, Malik Jordan hit a layup with three seconds remaining. Davion Roberts then stole the inbounds pass, and found Jordan for the game-tying layup to tie the game at 80-80.
The Hornets and Knights got tangled up on the subsequent inbounds pass, and a foul was called on SU 85 feet away from the SVU basket to put Koa Baker on the line for the Knights (2-1).
Baker hit the first of his two free throws before committing a lane violation on the second. SU (1-3) was able to inbound the ball to midcourt, but the potential game-winning shot was short.
The game featured 11 ties and 11 lead changes with SU earning its best chance to win with a one-and-one attempt with eight seconds remaining in regulation. With the score tied 70-70, the Hornets missed the front end of that one-and-one. After drawing a charge at the other end of the floor, they took a 70-foot shot that missed as time expired.
Roberts led SU with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Hornets were also led by Landon Russ (17 points), Jordan (14 points, five assists, two steals), Binwi Bihai (11 points, seven rebounds, two blocks) and Matt Simmons (10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals).
SU shot 45 percent (29 of 64) and pulled down 27 rebounds. The Knights were 30 of 68 (44 percent) and had 45 boards.
