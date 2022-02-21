HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Tenth-seeded Shenandoah University saw its men's basketball season come to an end Monday night with an 86-71 loss to No. 7 Hampden-Sydney College in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament first round.
The Hornets (4-22) lost to the Tigers (14-10) 84-59 on Saturday in Winchester and were swept by H-SC during the regular season. SU came out strong on Monday, though, with Deondre McNeill's 3-pointer with 13:12 remaining in the first half giving the Hornets a 16-8 lead.
The Tigers roared back with an 11-0 lead to take a 19-16 lead with 9:50 left. SU came back to take a 25-24 lead with 7:14 to go, but H-SC outscored the Hornets 20-9 from there to go into halftime with a 44-34 lead.
In the second half, H-SC went on a 12-2 run to take a 59-41 lead with 15:17 left. The Tigers eventually expanded their lead out to 23 points by the 9:47 mark (69-46).
Jaylen Williams led SU with 22 points, 11 assists and five steals while McNeill added 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
The Hornets shot 43 percent (26 of 60) from the field to 46 percent (28 of 61) for the Tigers. H-SC pulled down 43 of the game's 70 rebounds.
The Tigers will play No. 2 Guilford in Thursday's quarterfinals at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
