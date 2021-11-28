DANVILLE — Averett University earned its first men’s basketball victory of the season Sunday with a 78-64 non-conference win over Shenandoah.
The Cougars (1-4) pulled away in the second half after leading 30-27 at the break against Shenandoah (1-4).
AU shot 51 percent (18 of 35) from the field in the final 20 minutes and scored 20 points off of 13 Hornet turnovers.
A 15-0 run over four minutes and 20 seconds by the Cougars expanded their lead to 47-31 with 13:54 left.
SU cut its deficit to four (53-49) with an 18-6 run that started with two Noah Adams free throws and ended with him hitting a 3-pointer. But Averett answered with a 9-0 run and eventually expanded its lead to as much as 20 points.
Jaylen Williams paced SU with 23 points by hitting 9 of 17 field goals and 5 of 7 free throws, and he added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Adams kocked down 10 of 12 free throw attempts and scored 16 points in 18 minutes off the bench. Marcus Taylor had eigtht points and Anthony Cowan had six rebounds.
Averett shot 46 percent (29 of 63) from the field and had a 50-43 advantage on the glass. Shenandoah shot 33 percent (21 of 64).
The Hornets played Averett for the first time since 2012. The Cougars will join the Old Dominion Athletic Conference next year.
With an up-to-date won/loss record of 20-69 entering this head coach's 5th year ... that is not going to put fans in the stands at the James R. Wilkins, JR events center.
