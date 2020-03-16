FOREST — Shenandoah University women's lacrosse player Alyson Bittinger and Hornets softball pitcher Megan Scalley were honored by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference as a Player of the Week for their respective sports in selections announced Monday.
A junior, Bittinger had a combined eight goals, 12 draw controls, four groundballs and two caused turnovers as the Hornets defeated Bridgewater (Mass.) State 19-8 and Wheaton (Mass.) 20-6 last week in Puerto Rico.
This is the third time in Bittinger's career that she has been named as the league's Player of the Week. She is also a two-time All-ODAC honoree.
A sophomore, Scalley has keyed a seven-game winning streak with three victories in the circle.
In 8-1 and 2-0 wins over MacMurray in a tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Scalley had a combined 23 strikeouts and allowed just one run on six hits in tossing a pair of complete games.
Scalley then went the distance in a 9-6 victory over Mary Washington on Thursday and picked up the win after allowing just three earned runs on six hits while striking out seven.
This is Scalley's first conference honor.
