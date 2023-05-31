MINNEAPOLIS — Shenandoah University’s Gavin Horning and Colby Martin received All-America honors from D3baseball.com on Wednesday.
Horning, a senior, was named to the Second Team, while Martin, a junior, earned Fifth Team honors.
Horning, batted .409 with seven home runs and currently an ODAC-leading 60 RBIs. Martin hit .390 with 50 RBIs with an ODAC-high 34 steals on 37 attempts.
The duo helped Shenandoah to an NCAA Division III Super Regionals appearance and a program-record 42 wins. The area the 15th and 16th players to receive All-America honors in program history.
