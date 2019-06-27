INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced Wednesday that recent Shenandoah University graduate Shamyra Wilkerson has been selected as an NCAA Woman of the Year nominee.
Wilkerson, an eight-time All-ODAC honoree and a 2019 All-America in the indoor 200 meters, is one of a record 585 nominees for the program. The Manquin native is one of 192 nominees from Division III.
Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year seeks to recognize female student-athletes who excel in the four pillars of the award: academics, athletics, service, and leadership.
Wilkerson, a psychology major, graduated with a 3.44 GPA. Academically, she is a three-time ODAC All-Academic pick and was a nominee for Google Cloud Academic All-District honors this past year.
In 2017, she traveled to Nashville, Tenn., to attend the NCAA Convention as an immersion student.
A member of the ODK national leadership honor society, Wilkerson gave back to the community thru her efforts with the WATTS homeless shelter and numerous hunger awareness initiatives both on- and off-campus.
Wilkerson was the ODAC champion this past year in the 200 meters indoors and both the 100 and 200 outdoors. She was also an All-Region selection in those three events as well as the indoor 60-meter dash. Competing in the 60 and 200 at the 2019 NCAA Division III national championships, Wilkerson finished eighth to become the track & field program's first-ever All-America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.