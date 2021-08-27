The Shenandoah University volleyball team is the preseason No. 8 selection of the ODAC coaches in poll results released Friday.
Shenandoah, which made its first ODAC Tournament appearance in three seasons last spring, has 52 points in the 12-team poll.
Washington & Lee, which finished the pandemic-delayed 2021 spring season with a perfect 16-0 record, is the coaches’ pick to win the title. The Generals have 113 points and seven of the 12 available first-place votes.
Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan share second place as both have 106 points and two first-place votes. Bridgewater (85 points) is fourth and No. 5 pick Lynchburg (81) earned the remaining first-place vote.
Voting was done on an 11-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own programs in the poll.
Shenandoah opens its third season under Kent Clayberg’s direction on Wednesday at Mary Baldwin.
Volleyball: Clarke County 3, Warren County 1FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County rallied after dropping the first set to beat Warren County in non-district action on Thursday by the scores of 18-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20. The Eagles are 2-0.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 19 assists; Abigail Peace 11 kills, 2 blocks; Kacie Turner 2 aces; Bella Stem, Keira Rohrbach 2 blocks each.
Tickets available for Globetrotters at SUWINCHESTER — About 100 tickets remain for the Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball game on Monday at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com., with a search for Globetrotters. Doors open at 6 p.m. Monday with the main event starting at 7 p.m. Parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Ronaldo to play again for Manchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo is heading back to Manchester United, the team that turned him into a global superstar.
In a fast-moving deal that stunned the world of soccer, Ronaldo secured a return to Old Trafford on Friday — a day after telling Juventus he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club.
“Welcome back, Cristiano,” read a tweet posted by United. Within minutes, the club’s official website had crashed.
Ronaldo is 36 years old, a completely different player to the skinny, outrageously skillful 17-year-old winger who first arrived at United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 with a box of tricks but little end product. In the following six years, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances and swiftly became one of the most fearsome strikers in the world, winning the first of his five FIFA world player of the year awards.
Ronaldo will join for a fee of 15 million euros ($17. 7 million), with 8 million euros ($9.4 million) in add-ons. The transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination.
It is the latest blockbuster move of the transfer window, coming barely two weeks after Lionel Messi — Ronaldo’s long-time rival — joined Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at Barcelona expired. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is also the subject of a bid of about 160 million euros ($188 million) from Real Madrid.
Scott family to get trophy from NASCARDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The family of Wendell Scott, the only Black driver to win a race at NASCAR’s top level, will receive a trophy commemorating the historic 1963 victory before Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway.
Scott passed Richard Petty with 25 laps remaining at Speedway Park in Jacksonville on Dec. 1, 1963, in the Jacksonville 200. Buck Baker, who actually finished second, was declared the winner and received the trophy in a victory lane celebration. Race officials discovered hours after the race that Scott was the actual winner by a full two laps on the rest of the field. But he was not credited with the victory for another two years and his family has long pushed for a proper celebration.
Scott retired because of injuries suffered in a 1973 crash at Talladega Superspeedway and the Danville native died in 1990 of spinal cancer. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, two years after the city of Danville awarded Scott a historical marker.
Louisville suspends hoops coach for six gamesLOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is suspending head basketball coach Chris Mack for six games for failing to follow procedures in handling an extortion attempt by one of his assistants.
University officials said Friday that they concluded Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt but he “failed to follow university guidelines, policies, and procedures in handling the matter.”
Mack’s former assistant, Dino Gaudio, pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of attempted extortion. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday but has struck a plea deal to avoid prison.
Cavaliers acquire Markkanen from BullsCLEVELAND — Lauri Markkanen was in search of a new team. The Cavaliers needed to add another outside shooter. They found each other.
The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire Markkanen, a restricted free agent forward from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday.
Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement. The 24-year-old Markkanen will receive a four-year, $67.4 million contract, added the person. The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.
Browns’ Mayfield to play in preseason finaleCLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield will get a summer tune-up after all.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski surprisingly said Friday that Mayfield and some “select” Cleveland starters will play in Sunday night’s nationally televised exhibition finale against the Atlanta Falcons.
Not wanting to risk injuries, Stefanski had kept his starting quarterback and the majority of his starters on the sideline for the team’s first two preseason games.
“We’re just making decisions individually based on who needs to get some reps, making those decisions based on these practice reps, based on the joint practice reps, based on game reps,” Stefanski said following practice. “So we’ll hold some other guys out.”
