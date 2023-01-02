WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University fell to No. 23 University of Mary Washington 65=57 in a non-conference game on Saturday.
Trailing 26-23 following a Shawnise Campbell layup with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter, the Eagles (11-2) scored the final seven points of the first half for a 30-26 lead.
SU (8-3) started the second half with an 8-2 run for a 34-32 lead, but Mary Washington scored 14 of the next 18 points for a 46-38 lead after three quarters. The Eagles held at least a four-point lead for the rest of the game.
Sophomore Terese Greene led SU with 18 points and also had two assists and two steals. Campbell added 14 points, a team-high six rebounds and three assists.
SU shot 49 percent (23 of 47) from the field and pulled down 24 rebounds. The Eagles, who had 37 rebounds that helped lead to 16 second-chance points, shot 41 percent (23 of 56).
